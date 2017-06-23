Stacy Lewis Leads Five Razorbacks Into Familiar NWA Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)--Stacy Lewis is the only golfer to make the cut all nine times at the Northwest Arkansas Championship.

"I do think I put more pressure on myself this week to make sure I make the cut," Lewis said after finishing her pro-am round. "I honestly wish it could be two weeks long so I could get to do all the things that I want to do while I'm here,"

Knowing the course at Pinnacle Country Club well is something you can't underestimate.

"I do think this golf course takes a bit of playing it and local knowledge. Knowing there's pins you can't go at and having some strategy off the tees," said Lewis.

One of the most unique features is the seventeenth hole, a 150 yard par 3 that gives fans an up close experience with the best golfers in the world.

As Lewis put it, "I think seventeen is, one, it's the coolest hole we have on tour by far. All the Hog calls and how everybody gets into and everybody kind of follows me to that hole just to watch on seventeen. But definitely the year I won [2014], cause we had I think almost everybody on the golf course was out there with us."

Aside from Pinnacle, Lewis is still a volunteer assistant coach for the Arkansas women's golf team. The LPGA veteran has always had one goal in the back of her mind.

"Kind of creating a line of Razorbacks, that's what I wanted. And I wanted to leave, when I left the program I wanted it to be in a better place."

With four former Hogs (Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Emily Tubert and Regina Plascenia) in the field along with one current Razorback (Alana Uriell), Lewis has fulfilled her quest of helping Arkansas remain a golf powerhouse.

"On the front nine I actually played with Stacy [in Tuesday's practice round] and it was so nice to see Stacy again, she's just awesome to be around. Such good energy," rising senior Alana Uriell said.

A trip back to Pinnacle may be just what the doctor ordered for Lewis. The 32-year-old has not won on the LPGA Tour since capturing the 2014 Northwest Arkansas Championship.