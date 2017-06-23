× Strong Putting Powers Lewis To Opening Round 66

ROGERS (KFSM)- Stacy Lewis was all smiles after her first round of the Northwest Arkansas Championship and for good reason as she carded a 5-under 66. The former Razorback said that she did not get off to an ideal start today, but credits her putter for vastly turning her game around.

“Made a nice birdie on 10, and then hit good shots on 11 and 12,” said Lewis. “I was pretty disappointed to bogey on 13 on top of it. But, I knew that I was hitting a lot of good shots and that’s what I kept telling myself. Then finally found some good rhythm with the putter and that was really the difference in the nine holes.”

After finding her flow, Lewis confidently carded three straight bridies and said it was one of the best ever nine hole stretches at Pinnacle Country Club…

“That was probably one of the best nine holes on this front nine that I have ever played,” said Lewis. “Pretty excited about the way I finished there and nice to see some putts go in.”

Fellow Razorback Alana Uriell also found her footing on the back nine. The current Hog birdied four times finishing the first round at even par.

“I think the back nine I kind of came alive,” said Uriell, “I started playing more what I am used to.”

Through the good and rough stretches both Razorbacks had continued crowd support the entire day.

“Always having the people out is awesome,” said Lewis. “It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, there is some fans out so it was a great start.”

On Saturday (June 24), Alana Uriell will tee off at 1:03 p.m. and Stacy Lewis will be in the group behind her teeing off at 1:14 p.m.