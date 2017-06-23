Thousands To Gather For 27th Annual Riverfront Blues Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - Music lovers will be coming together on Friday (June 23) and Saturday (June 24) as the 27th annual Riverfront Blues Festival kicks off this weekend.

The two-day festival will include seven bands and musicians. They'll take the stage at Harry E. Kelley Park in downtown Fort Smith along the Arkansas River.

Bands as far away at Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will be performing, but a majority of the bands and singers are from around the Natural State. Thousands of folks are expected to attend the family friendly festival.

The line-up includes:

Friday

Will Stradlin

JP Soars

Red Hots,

The Cate Brothers

Saturday

Goodluck Slim

Oreo Blue

Kenny Neal

Jesse Dean

Left of Center

"All of these guys are so talented," said Bob Marsh, president of Riverfront Blues Festival. "We want people to enjoy the music and have a good time as they see downtown Fort Smith."

Admission is $15 per day or $25 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under get in for free with an adult. For your own comfort, bring blankets and chairs.

Music starts on Friday night at 6 p.m. On Saturday night, music starts at 5:30 p.m.