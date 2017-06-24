FULL INTERVIEW: Stacy Lewis In Second Place Heading Into Final Round
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Stacy Lewis In Contention After Opening Round 66
-
Lewis In Contention After Strong Opening Round At NWA Championship
-
Stacy Lewis Leads Five Razorbacks Into Familiar NWA Championship
-
Pea Ridge Softball Primed For Run In 4A Playoffs
-
Strong Putting Powers Lewis To Opening Round 66
-
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Hogs’ Uriell Recaps Opening Round At NWA Championship
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Jake Arledge Confident Headed Into Final Series
-
FULL INTERVIEW: Dave Van Horn Recaps Season After Loss In Regional Final
-
Hub 479 Gets High Praise From LPGA Golf Fans
-
Rangers Return To 4A State Tournament
-
-
Le Pen Faces Macron In Final Round Of French Presidential Election: Estimates
-
Hogs, Seton Hall Go Through Workouts Day Before NCAA Opener
-
UAFS Falls In Opening Round Of Division II NCAA Tournament