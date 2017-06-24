Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Crunchy Spring Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ we have a salad that will put the crunch in your summer with a variety of fresh produce topped with a delicious dill vinaigrette dressing!

Heather Artripe with Ozark Natural Foods has the goods for this week’s recipe.

Crunchy Spring Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

Ingredients

Dressing

1/2 C olive oil

1/3 C chopped fresh Dill

1/4 C Apple Cider Vinegar

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

Pinch of sugar

Salt and Pepper to taste

Salad

1/4 head green cabbage, diced into small pieces

Leaves from 1 bunch radishes, washed, dried, and diced

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

1 bunch radishes, sliced in half

2 green onions, sliced

1/4 C fresh parsley, diced

1/4 C sunflower kernels

Directions

In a bowl, add your apple cider vinegar, fresh dill, minced garlic, sugar, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

Whisk in your olive oil. Taste and adjust as needed.

In a large bowl, mix together your cabbage, radish leaves, carrots, radishes, green onions, and parsley.

Pour your dressing into your salad, toss to combine.

Right before serving, sprinkle with sunflower kernels.

