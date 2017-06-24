× Police: University Of Arkansas Student Robbed While Walking Near Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A University of Arkansas student told police she was the victim of a robbery late Friday (June 23).

The student called Fayetteville Police Department around 11:30 p.m. and reported that a red car approached her near Lafayette Street and Gregg Avenue.

Police said she told them that a man got out of the car, took her purse, and threw her to the ground. The victim did not require medical treatment.

Police said there was possibly a second suspect in the vehicle and that the suspects left driving east on Lafayette Street.

The person who is accused of the actual robbery is described as a brown-skinned man, approximately 5′ 7″, 180 weight.

Anyone with information is about this incident is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

Police remind people, as part of general safety suggestions, to use caution when walking alone after dark, go out in groups or call for an escort.

When traversing the campus or out in the community always be aware of your surroundings.

Stay alert for anyone approaching you or your vehicle.

Do not hesitate to contact or text tips to the University Police Department at 479-575-2222.