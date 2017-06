× Tree Falls On Car, Leaves One Man Dead

WHITE HALL (KTHV) — A tree fell on a car in White Hall and killed a man.

Sixty-three-year-old Roy McCann was killed during Friday (June 23) night’s storm around 6:50 p.m. when a tree fell on the car he was in. He was at Princeton Pike and Evans Road in Hardin.

There were other people in the vehicle, but none were hurt, according to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley.