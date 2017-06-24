× Fayetteville: Water Main Break On College Avenue Backs Up Traffic

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The 2100 block of N. College Ave is down to one south bound lane due to a water main break, according to the Fayetteville Police Department, and they are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.

Currently, police said they have very little information at this time, only that the call came in at about 11:15 a.m.

Traffic is slowed as a result of the water line break. It may be wise to take an alternate route until crews fix the leak.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest developments.