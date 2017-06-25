Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Free Summer Concert Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will kick off its free summer concert series on Tuesday, June 27.

Three bands will grace the stage at BGO through August, with the Arkansas Winds Community Band being the first performance of the summer.

Adults and children are welcome at the free patriotic performance and are encouraged to wear red, white and blue to pay tribute to military families.

The show starts at 7 p.m., but doors will open at 5 p.m. to give families a chance to explore the gardens.

BGO consists of 12 gardens, each with a theme, and includes the region’s only butterfly house.