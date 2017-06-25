× Escaped Inmate Recaptured In Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, (KTHV) — Inmate Joel Lane was recaptured at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday (June 25) morning in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, after a brief foot chase by officers with the Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC), according to ADC’s public information officer.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) — Joel Lane, 39, escaped from the Pine Bluff Re-Entry Center on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Lane was in custody for the simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. He had a 144 month sentence.

Lane is 6’1 and weighs 186 pounds. He has several tattoos on his body including a cross and heart on his back, a skull and panther on his chest, and Chinese letters on the back, upper part of his right arm.

His last known address was on Colonel Glenn in Little Rock. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and green pants.

According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, he is believed to have been picked up from his Work Release Program job at Scallions Car Wash in a black Acura sedan being driven by his wife. The license plate number is 475 VIP.

He and his wife are believed to be armed.

If you see him or know where he may be, contact Pine Bluff Police or your local authorities.