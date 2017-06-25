North Carolina Teen Missing For More Than A Year Found In Georgia

A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina has been found alive in Duluth.

Hailey Burns left her home more than a year ago according to authorities. She was recovered at a home in the 2700 block of Seneca Trail.

Michael Ren Wysolovski, 31, was taken into custody in Georgia. He faces a number of charges including false imprisonment, aggravated sodomy, interference with custody and cruelty to children involving first-degree deprivation,

Burns has been reunited with her family.

FBI Charlotte and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will continue their investigation into Burns’ disappearance and will be working closely with FBI Atlanta and the Gwinnett County Police Department.