So Yeon Ryu Wins NWA Championship After Record Weekend

ROGERS (KFSM) – Tournaments are usually won on Sunday on the LPGA Tour but So Yeon Ryu took control of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship with a record setting round on Saturday.

She then turned that into a record setting score as she won the 11th edition of the tournament at Pinnacle Country Club as she finished with an 18-under score, breaking the record that was 17-under, set in 2016 by Lydia Ko.

Former Razorback Stacy Lewis entered Sunday’s final round in second place and playing in the final group but could not take advantage of scoring chances then a double bogey on the back nine derailed her chances of a second NWA Championship title. Lewis finished tied for fourth at 13-under.