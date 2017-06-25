Volunteer, Director Consider LPGA Tournament Successful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM)-- Golfers teed up for the final time this Sunday (June 25) at this year's LPGA Tournament in Rogers.

Fans from all over crowded the golf course to watch these golfers go head to head.

Bud Henkel has been coming for the past 11 years and can always be found at hole one.

Henkel has been the hole captain at the same hole during his time as a volunteer.

He explained in all his years of working, one memory sticks out above all the rest.

“One of the news media people, don’t know which channel he was from, actually drove out of the bushes here and drove across the number one fairway when the girl was getting ready to tee off," Henkel said. "They were not happy campers, nor was anybody else.”

He said he has seen this tournament grow and change, all for the better.

Something Tournament Director Harry Hardy agreed on.

Hardy and his team works for a year to coordinate this tournament.

He said seeing so many people enjoying the fruits of their labor is good to see and that a lot of credit goes to the people of Northwest Arkansas.

“The community here shows up when asked to and this week whether it’s been the golf tournament, the food festivals, the 5K, all of the events we’ve had this week, the community has rallied," Hardy said.

They do not keep an official tally of how many people attended, but Hardy did say that they parked more cars and sold more at concession stands this year than in years previous.

Hardy explained you could just see the energy this year and the amount of people following the ladies was incredible.

Just a day after the winner of the tournament is announced, Hardy and his team will get to work to plan next year's tournament.

As for Henkel, he said you can find him at the same time and same place.

“Age factor creeps up on you and sooner or later you get to the point where you don’t want to do it anymore," Henkel said. "I’ve not reached that point yet.”