× Witness: Girl falls from Sky Ride at Great Escape

QUEENSBURY (CBSNews) — A terrifying moment Saturday (June 24) evening at Six Flags Great escape in Upper New York.

A girl fell from the Sky Ride to the ground below and was caught by staff and park-goers.

Witness Loren Lent said people scrambled to get beneath the girl, with one park guest climbing a tree to move branches out of the way before she dropped into their waiting arms.

At around 11 p.m., the park issued the following statement: