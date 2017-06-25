Witness: Girl falls from Sky Ride at Great Escape
QUEENSBURY (CBSNews) — A terrifying moment Saturday (June 24) evening at Six Flags Great escape in Upper New York.
A girl fell from the Sky Ride to the ground below and was caught by staff and park-goers.
Witness Loren Lent said people scrambled to get beneath the girl, with one park guest climbing a tree to move branches out of the way before she dropped into their waiting arms.
At around 11 p.m., the park issued the following statement:
Earlier this evening a guest fell from a chair on the sky ride. She was caught by a group of guests and security personnel. She has been transported to an area hospital and we are in the process of gathering more information. The safety and security of our guests is our top priority, there does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review of the ride can be completed.