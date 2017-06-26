Antibacterial Soap Study

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new report finds antibacterial soaps don’t actually kill germs, and in some cases may be harmful.

Researchers at the university of San Francisco say generally antibacterial soaps perform no better than plain soap and water. They also warned that the chemicals from the antibacterial soaps could be harmful to pregnant women and mothers who are breast feeding. Researchers say it’s because the antibacterial chemicals alter the activity of hormones in the body. Many of which contribute to a baby’s development.

Segment Sponsored by: Mercy Health System