Business Still Seeing Effects Of Water Main Breaks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- A business on College Avenue says they are still losing customers as crews continue to work on the spots where the water main breaks occurred a week ago.

Crews were out Monday (June 26) getting those spots ready for asphalt later in the week.

The manager of Taco Loco said even this work is hurting them.

Diana Macedo is an employee at the restaurant and spoke on behalf of her manger.

She said they had to close their doors on Thursday and Saturday due to water main breaks.

Macedo explained they usually see many of their customers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. but that is around the time they had to close.

“We have the same problem today," Macedo said. "They came and opened up the road again. They were having problems with the customers too. So I don’t know what is going to happen next if they are going to keep working on it.”

Tim Nyander, the city's utilities director said these leaks are not as rare as you might think.

"We usually have one leak a day," Nyander said. "The reason it draws attention on north College it's high traffic, very visible whenever we have to close down a lane of traffic and repair it."

He explained they are constantly working to prevent this from happening.

They currently have a few projects going on now to replace pipes with the worst leaks.

One of those projects can be found on MLK and Huntsville Road.

Nyander said they currently do not have any of these projects going on around College because there are other spots that are much worse.

Even with the recent breaks, he said drivers should not be worried about traveling on College.

Macedo and her boss are still concerned though.

She said her manager only wants one thing.

“She just wants the city to fix this problem," Macedo said. "As she says, she pays taxes and she just wants the roads to be good so customers can come in.”