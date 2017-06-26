× Clarksville Man Accused Of Battery With Bat, Rape

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A man is accused of beating a man and woman with a baseball bat and raping the woman.

Jason Lynn Donaldson, 44, of Clarksville is facing felony second-degree battery and rape.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Shady Grove Road Friday (June 23), where they found an unconscious man lying in front of an apartment door. The man had sustained an injury to his head, according to Clarksville police.

A woman also at the residence sustained a head injury. She reported Donaldson hit her in the head with a baseball bat and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, police said.

She and the man were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Donaldson was arrested following an interview at the Clarksville Police Department. He was taken to the Johnson County Detention Center where he remained Monday in lieu of a $25,000 bond.