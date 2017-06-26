× Fayetteville Police Investigating Death Of Man Found In White River

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are investigating after the body of a man was found in White River on Sunday (June 25).

The body of a white man was found around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a Fayetteville Police Department press release. The body was found about a half mile upstream from the Harvey Dowell Road Bridge.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on the man’s body. Police have not released the identity of the man.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.