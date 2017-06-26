× Five Arrested In Connection With Kidnapping, Assault In Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — Five men are facing felony charges in a case reportedly involving a kidnapping and assault, a drive by shooting and drugs.

Samuel Angel Maldonado, 36, of Clarksville is accused of two counts of kidnapping, as well as possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of a firearm(s) by a certain person, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and two counts of enhanced penalties for committing a crime in proximity of a certain place, according to police.

Police wouldn’t comment on where the alleged crime happened, as the matter continues to be investigated, but according to Arkansas statutes, the criminal offense of committing a crime in proximity of a certain place is defined as any person who delivers or possesses drugs with the intent to deliver, dispense, manufacture, transport, administer or distribute them — near a city or state park, elementary or vocation school, a college or university, a school bus stop, community or recreation center, a publicly funded housing development, a treatment center, church, daycare or shelter—, will face additional consequences.

Maldonado was arrested June 14, but remained Monday (June 26) in the Johnson County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond while detectives continue investigating the case.

Robert Dean Sexton, 23, of Clarksville was also arrested in connection with the matter, and is facing two counts of felony kidnapping and failure to pay fines or costs, and one count of aggravated assault. He was arrested June 20, but remained Monday in the same detention center in lieu of a $30,000 bond.

Joshua Deshune Berry, 28, also of Clarksville is facing a felony kidnapping charge. He was arrested June 15, but remained Monday in the same detention center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Payton Edward Pitts, 19, of Hartman was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. He was arrested June 19, but remained Monday in the same detention center in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Issac James Felkins, 19, of Hagerville is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. He was arrested June 22, and also remained Monday in the same detention center as the others in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected, according to police.

The five are accused of being in connection to a drive by shooting that took place June 9 in the 300 block of North Johnson Street in Clarksville. Police didn’t release information about the case until Monday.

Several shots were fired at a residence but no one was injured, according to police. Additional arrests are also expected.

All five are set to appear in court July 6 at 9 a.m.