Mulberry Man Accused Of Raping Child

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A Mulberry man is accused of raping a child.

Gavin C. Parks, 18, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony rape, court documents state.

Parks was arrested after a girl younger than 14 reported the crime, according to the documents.

Rape is a a Class Y felony, punishable by 10 to 40 years or life in prison.