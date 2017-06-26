× Parolee Facing Charge In Connection With Child Pornography

SEBASTIAN County (KFSM) — A parolee is back in police custody in connection with child pornography.

Donald O. Atchison of Bonanza violated parole, and distributed, possessed and viewed sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to police.

He was being held Monday (June 26) in the Sebastian County Detention Center without bond.

Arkansas Board of Parole and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office were involved in Atchison’s arrest.