Van Buren City Council Passes Ordinance Banning Smoking In City Parks

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The Van Buren City Council passed an ordinance on Monday (June 26) banning smoking in all city parks.

Commissioners of the parks and recreation department voted to draft the ordinance in March.

City leaders said they received calls from citizens about litter from cigarette butts and cited health concerns as the reason for the ordinance.

Fort Smith implemented an ordinance banning smoking from its city parks in February.