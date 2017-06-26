VFW Hosts Flag Retirement Ceremony In Van Buren

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) - Veterans and those who are currently serving our country took part in a special flag ceremony on Saturday (June 24) retiring hundreds of flags at the VFW in Van Buren.

When the United States flag becomes worn, torn, faded, or badly soiled, it's time to replace it with a new one. In a traditional retirement ceremony, the flag is folded and incinerated with the utmost dignity and respect.

"This one's not in too bad of shape, but it's kind of ripped up on the ends," said Matthew Hicks, quartermaster of VFW Post 1322. "The others are a little more worse for wear so whenever they're ripped up like that we'll take them and fold them and retire them properly."

Once the flags were burned, the vets buried the ashes on site of the VFW post in Van Buren. Organizers said they do two flag retirement ceremonies a year. One happens between flag day and the Fourth of the July, and the other takes place in September around Patriot's Day.

Organizers said this ceremony was the largest they've had.