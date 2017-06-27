Antique Steam Engine In Need Of Repair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Kansas City Southern steam engine has been a staple in the Fort Smith community since 1949, but it is no longer in working order.

The plan is to restore the engine and to also build a replica.

"But on alternative fuels that functions the same, so basically it will still have the same whistle the same steam but it will run on electricity," Fort Smith parks director Doug Reinert said.

This would mean the conductor would not have to have a boilers license to operate the replica.

During a study session on Tuesday (June 27), the city directors decided to vote on their July 11 meeting whether or not to accept a $55,000 bid to build the replica.

Funding for the purchase of the replica steam engine will come out of the parks and recreation reserve funds.