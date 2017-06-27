× Arkansas Colleges Of Health Education Set For Major Expansion

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Four expansion projects at the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) were announced Thursday (June 27) morning.

Dr. Kyle Parker, president and CEO of ACHE spoke about the projects that are planned to be complete by the 2020 school year.

The projects include a 60,000-square-feet health sciences building, a “Phase II” student housing building to accommodate 218 students, a 7,000-square-feet health sciences building and a 228-acre planned zone development.

The acreage will be used for commercial, retail and residential purposes.

The health sciences building will cost an estimated $15 million. Funding for that project was donated by a private donor. The student housing is projected to cost $6 million and will be one and two bedroom units. More than $1 million worth of research equipment and supplies are said to be housed in the future research center.