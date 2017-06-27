× Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Reports Of Counterfeit Money

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of counterfeit money and advising business owners to take a close look at $50 and $100 bills, according to a press release.

The sheriff’s office has received five complaints of counterfeit money since April 2017 from businesses in Lowell, Prairie Creek and Siloam Springs, said Shannon Jenkins, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Counterfeit detector pens are useful, but aren’t always accurate, according to the release. The sheriff’s office recommends checking with the United States Secret Service website for accurate and updated information on how to identify counterfeit notes.

Jenkins also asks anyone with information about people using counterfeit money in Benton County to contact the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 479-271-1008.