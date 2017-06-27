× Fort Smith Police Searching For Person Of Interest Allegedly Involved In Breaking Into Vehicle

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a person of interest involved in allegedly breaking into a vehicle, according to a press release.

Police said a Mountainburg resident discovered someone had broken into her vehicle while inside TGI Fridays on Rogers Avenue on June 10. The release states her bag was found missing that contained various personal items and her wallet. She later discovered fraudulent purchases from her stolen credit card.

Richard Jorgensen, 47, was identified as the person of interest. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.