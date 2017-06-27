× Local Cities’ Fireworks Rules And Regulations

(KFSM) — This list provides rules and regulations for sale and private discharge of fireworks within city limits.*

Alma – Fireworks may not be sold or discharged. For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Bella Vista – Fireworks may be sold anytime from June 20-July 10. Fireworks may be discharged from 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., July 3-5. Fireworks attached to a stick are not allowed (i.e. bottle rockets). For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Bentonville – Fireworks may not be sold, and may be discharged from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Fayetteville – Fireworks may be sold from June 28-July 5. Fireworks may be discharged from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1-3, and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4. For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Fort Smith – Fireworks may not be sold or discharged. For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Greenwood – Fireworks may be sold and then also discharged from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. on July 3-5.

Lavaca – Fireworks may not be sold or discharged.

Lowell – Fireworks may be sold and may be discharged from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2 and July 5-6. Fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Muldrow – Fireworks may be sold and may be discharged until midnight on July 3-4.

Ozark – Fireworks may be sold and may be discharged until 10 p.m. on July 28-July 3 and July 5. Fireworks may be discharged until midnight on July 4.

Pocola – Fireworks may be sold and discharged at any time.

Poteau – Fireworks may be sold, and may be discharged except within one block of Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, the courthouse or Dewey Avenue.

Rogers – Fireworks may not be sold and may be discharged from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3-5. For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Siloam Springs – Fireworks may not be sold within city limits, and may only be discharged by certain licensed persons. For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Springdale – Fireworks may be sold from June 28-July 5 and discharged from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1-4. For the complete city ordinance, click here.

Van Buren – Fireworks may not be sold or discharged at any time.

Waldron – Fireworks may not be sold or discharged at any time.

*Several city police departments do not permit the use of fireworks on sticks, such as bottle rockets and sparklers, as well as roman candles and others. Adult supervision is required for all those under 16 years. Check with the local police departments for any additional questions.