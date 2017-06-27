× One Dead, Bridge Damaged During Fire On Interstate In Jonesboro

JONESBORO (KFSM) — A semi truck driver died Tuesday (June 27) morning, after running into the base of a bridge, according to our affiliate station, WREG.

The driver’s name has yet to be released. The truck caught fire when it hit the bridge, which caused significant damage, according to WREG.

The collision happened on Interstate 555 at mile marker 44 in lane to travel north, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

First responders are still at the scene.