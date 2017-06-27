Partner’s Touch To Relieve Pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - Got a headache? Don’t reach for the Advil. Reach for your partner’s hand instead.

New research at the University of Colorado says the simple touch of your partner can relieve pain. It’s known that lovers’ heartbeats and respiration patterns tend to synchronize when they’re in each other’s presence, but the new study shows touching increases that synchronization and reduces pain. Researchers speculate this harmony may affect the region of the brain associated both with pain and empathy.

