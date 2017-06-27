× Suspect Involved In High Speed Chase In Benton County Now In Custody

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A suspect involved in a high speed chase in Benton County is now in custody, Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said.

The chase started in Oklahoma and ended in Benton County. Jenkins said the speed may have gotten over 100 mph.

The suspect fled on foot near the Siloam Springs Intermediate School and was later taken into custody. There were no injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as we learn more information.