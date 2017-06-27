× Two Arrested In Connection To Aggravated Assault In Springdale

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Two people in Springdale are facing charges of aggravated robbery and accomplice to aggravated robbery in connection to an aggravated assault, according to a press release from Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department.

Springdale police responded to an aggravated assault at the 700 block of East Center. Ronald Stamps was found with multiple injuries and said the injuries were caused by the suspect’s fists, a knife, a screwdriver and the butt of a shotgun, according to the release.

Ronald Stamps told officers that he was attacked by Jacob Armand Boivin. Ronald and Boivin allegedly started arguing when Ronald told Boivin to leave. The release states Boivin started hitting Ronald and threatened to kill him with a .45 caliber handgun.

Boivin allegedly duct taped Ronald Stamps to a chair in the living room. The release states Boivin’s girlfriend, Dustye Jo Stamps, assisted him in duct taping Stamps to the chair. Boivin allegedly struck Ronald in the head with a shotgun multiple times. Boivin and Dustye Stamps left the residence stealing Ronald Stamps’ truck, handgun and debit card.

Ronald Stamps was able to free himself and contact a neighbor who called police and paramedics. He was transported to Northwest Medical Center emergency room in Springdale, but was then flown by emergency helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. His condition is unknown at this time.

A warrant was obtained on Monday (June 26) for aggravated residential burglary, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and second-degree battery against Jacob Armand Boivin.

A warrant for the charges of accomplice to aggravated residential burglary, accomplice to aggravated robbery, accomplice to kidnapping and accomplice to second-degree battery was obtained against Dustye Jo Stamps.

Boivin and Dustye Stamps were found in Murphy Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday without incident. Boivin was carrying a backpack with the .45 caliber handgun stolen from Ronald Stamps inside. The release states that Boivin is a felon on probation and was charged with possession of firearm by certain persons in addition to the warrants.

Boivin and Stamps were being held Tuesday (June 27) at the Washington County Detention Center on bonds of $250,000.