Washington County At Risk Youths Give Back To The Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Most kids in the Washington County "Venturing Crew" diversion team are on probation. The program gives them a chance to help the community, instead of going to the detention center.

"We try to show them there's another way to deal with your energy and maybe your boredom without getting into trouble," said Judge Stacey Zimmerman.

The group is teaming with the local non-profit outreach program, "The Pack Shack," to make meals to donate to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

"It shows that people care about them and they care about other kids in our community," said Zimmerman, "we're all kind of in this together and I think that empowers the kids, too."

The program is fairly new and Zimmerman, who has shifted her view in dealing with young offenders, said helping other kids, who are less fortunate, so that they shift the direction away from themselves to instead, "How can I help? How can I be a better person?"