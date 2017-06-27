Washington County Road Gets Temporary Bridge Two Months After Being Washed Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- Washed out roads are still a problem from the devastating spring floods that tore through Northwest Arkansas.

Blue Springs Road near Goshen has been closed for two months after flooding washed part of it away leaving a large gap in the road.

Many who live in the area like Charley Beckman are forced to take a different route.

"I drove it every afternoon when I was picking up my grandsons from school, but I haven't of course now. I've learned some neat ways to get into town and to get into Springdale,” she said.

Washington County road crews began putting in a temporary bridge Tuesday(June 27). Betty Haisten said she's glad cars will soon be able to drive on it again.

"For the safety reasons, I feel like to have emergency personnel, fire and police and any other emergency personnel have access for two ways. I think that is very important,” she said.

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said the county had almost 90 roads and bridges impacted by flooding and while they were able to open most within a week, but Blue Springs was not one of them.

"A lot of people who were living in the area felt that impact so us being able to work with the state and say we can go ahead and get something started right now and put in a temporary fix, one lane, in the next couple of weeks is going to be a big benefit to the area,” Woods said.

Wood said they really appreciate everyone's patience through this process. He said the temporary bridge should be open by July 21st and construction on the permanent bridge should start at the beginning of 2018.

Only one car will be able to drive on the bridge at a time and they will put railings on both sides so drivers feel safe.

"Our team and our responsibility we're going to make sure it's fortified and that we have a good strong and enduring bridge over here,” he said.

The state will be reimbursing the county for the bridge and they plan to put a one ton limit on the temporary bridge. They estimate a new permanent bridge will cost around $500,000.