Barling Police Chief Announces Retirement After Years Of Service

BARLING (KFSM) — The Barling police chief announced his retirement at a public forum on Tuesday (June 27).

Darrel Miner has spent years as a law enforcement officer.

Miner started with the Barling Police Department in January 2009, and he was promoted to chief in 2012.

He will retire on Aug. 31.

“I would like to thank area law enforcement for all their support,” Miner said.