Fireworks Displays Across Northwest Arkansas And The River Valley
(KFSM) — Listed below are fireworks displays across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Let us know if we’re missing any Fourth of July celebrations!
- Alma
- Booneville
- July 4 — The city will have a celebration with a band starting at 7 p.m. at the stadium. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.
- Bella Vista
- July 3 — The city’s fireworks display will be just after dark at Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road. Read more here.
- Bentonville
- July 4 — The city’s fireworks celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at Orchards Park. Read more here.
- Cave Springs
- July 1 — There will be a golf tournament and celebration from 1-10 p.m., concluding with a fireworks show, at the Creeks Golf Course. Read more here.
- Elkins
- June 30 — A fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at Bunch Park in Elkins. Read more here.
- Farmington
- July 4 — The Farmington Fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. at the Farmington High School football stadium. Read more here.
- Fort Smith
- July 4 — The Mayors Fourth of July Celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at the Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Park. Read more here.
- Garfield
- July 1 — Ventris Trail’s End Resort will host a fireworks display on Saturday night. Read more here.
- Gentry
- July 4 — A car show, celebration and fireworks display will be held starting at 12 p.m. at the Gentry City Park. Read more here.
- Huntsville
- July 4 — The city of Huntsville is hosting a fireworks display from 9:15-10 p.m. at Mitchusson Ball Park. Read more here.
- Lowell
- July 4 — The Eden’s Bluff Fireworks will begin at dark at Beavers Lake. Read more here.
- Pocola
- July 4 — Starting at dusk, the Choctaw Casino will be hosting a free fireworks display. Read more here.
- Prairie Grove
- July 1 — The city’s fireworks celebration will be from 7-10 p.m. at the Prairie Grove Aquatic park. Read more here.
- Rogers
- July 2 — Prairie Creek Marina will have a fireworks display starting around 9:30 p.m. Read more here.
- July 2 — Cross Church Pinnacle will have a celebration and fireworks display from 5-10 p.m. Read more here.
- July 4 — There will be a Fourth of July Spectacular at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, along with a performance by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. Gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks will be at dark. General admission is $3, and seats start at $10. Read more here.
- Siloam Springs
- July 4 — The Fire in the Sky celebration will begin at 6 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. Read more here.
- Springdale
- July 3 — There will be post-game fireworks after the Naturals Game at Arvest Ballpark.
- July 4 — There will be a Fourth of July Spectacular fireworks show after the Naturals Game at Arvest Ballpark. Read more here.
- Van Buren
- July 4 — The city’s firework celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at the Field of Dreams. Read more here.