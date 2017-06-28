× Fort Smith Police Searching For Men Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are searching for two men who are accused of stealing a Fort Smith woman’s wallet and then using her credit card.

Police said the woman accidentally dropped her wallet in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rogers Avenue on May 25 around 1:15 p.m., according to a Fort Smith Police Department press release.

The two men pictured were shown on surveillance video walking by the wallet, and then one of them bent down and picked it up and then left the property, the release states.

Afterward the woman noticed several unauthorized transactions using her credit card at Sears, Cheers Liquor and Citgo.

Anyone with information about the two men, who are described as black men between the ages of 40-50, should contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or call 78-CRIME.