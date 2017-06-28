× Garrett’s Blog: Rain Timing On Friday

Rain chances return on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from north along a stalling cold front.

The front will gradually lose definition over the weekend with rain chances becoming more focused on the late afternoon and evening hours into the first part of next week.

3AM FRIDAY: The first round moves in late Thursday into Friday morning. The latest data is hinting at an early morning round of showers and thunderstorms sometime during the first part of the day on Friday.

10AM FRIDAY: We may see a small break after the initial round more development likely in the afternoon and the evening.

6PM FRIDAY: Another round of showers and storms will develop along the front with a minimal severe risk. These storms should continue into the overnight.

-Garrett