Lone Star Tick Warning

HEALTHWATCH - We know that ticks are becoming more of a problem, and now we’re finding out there could be a lifetime effect if you’re bitten by one.

A bite from the Lone Star Tick could leave you with a lifetime allergy to red meat. Experts are warning that the lone star tick is believed to make people allergic to a sugar molecule found in red meat. Not everyone bitten may develop the allergy. Currently there isn’t a known cure meaning that those affected may have to drastically change their diets.

