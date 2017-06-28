× Madison County Woman Facing Murder Charge

MADISON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Madison County woman was arrested on Tuesday (June 27) following the death of a man near Hindsville.

Candy George, 35, is facing one charge of capital murder, according to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police.

Deputies found the body of Gary Dean Johnson, 63, inside a camping trailer off Madison County Road 8325 near Hindsville on Tuesday.

Johnson’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

George was taken to the Washington County Detention Center.