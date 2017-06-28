Miss Arkansas Maggie Benton Visits 5NEWS This Morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Miss Arkansas, Maggie Benton joins 5NEWS This Morning to talk about her upcoming year.

Miss Greater Jonesboro, Maggie Benton, was crowned Miss Arkansas 2017. Benton is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and her hometown is Jonesboro.

Benton’s talent was a Broadway vocal performance of Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera. Her platform is “Giving is a Gift.”

Miss Arkansas, Maggie Benton competes for the title of Miss America September 10th in Atlantic City, New Jersey.