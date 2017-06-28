Residents Voice Thoughts About New Justice Complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Citizens of Springdale had the opportunity Wednesday night (June 28) to look at plans and give some ideas of their own about the city's new justice complex.

The plans currently include a criminal justice facility along Huntsville, renovating the current administration building and a public square that will connect to the Razorback Greenway.

Roy Decker is a partner with Duvall Decker Architects, the lead architects on the project.

He lead the Wednesday night meeting and informed those in attendance on what they may see in the next few years.

Some of the ideas the public offered included one central entrance and a building that will last.

Decker said they do plan to cut down on the amount of entrances to just one central entrance.

He explained they want the public to be able to go through one door and know where they need to go.

Decker and his group have gone around to various departments within the city's government to find out the needs from each area.

One of the needs he discussed came from the Springdale Police Department.

“They’re in several different buildings, they’re not secure, they communicate as best they can and they don’t have training spaces," Decker said. "So the police department needs to all be in one building.”

During this summer, Decker explained they will be working on planning, designing and getting cost estimates.

Construction would not begin until next year.

“Bringing in a construction manager partner on is very important because we want to plan out a logical and sequential construction period that will start with the new building probably in the fall of 2018," Decker said.

Once that construction is complete, they plan to evacuate the current building for renovations around fall of 2019.

Overall he said this project would last about two and a half years.