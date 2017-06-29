× AHTD: ‘Million-Pound Superload’ Traveling Through Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department gave the OK for Southwestern Electric Power company to transport a million-pound superload across the county on Thursday (June 29).

SWEPCO will be bringing a transformer to a substation southeast of Siloam Springs. The company is using a 300-foot long transport with 30 axles to move the load, which will be 15′ 8″ tall stacked atop the transport. The transport is 19′ wide, and it will be moved by one truck in front pulling and two trucks pushing behind.

The convoy will move between 10-15 mph, so expect delays along the transformer’s route.

The load will be moved starting at 9 a.m. and will end at 3 p.m. The journey could take two days to complete.

The Arkansas Highway Police issued a permit for the operation, and have been planning the move since April.