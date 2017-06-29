Avoiding Mosquitoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - July 4th plans include spending a lot of time outside, but you do have to be wary of mosquitoes.

The Department of Health says there are several things you can do to minimize the risk of mosquito bites. Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs, and also use insect repellent. Find and remove any puddles of water or standing water around your home. That is where mosquitoes usually breed. Also, be sure to keep doors, windows, and screens in good condition, and make sure they fit to not allow any small bugs in.

