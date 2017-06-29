× Crawford County Deputies Search for Armed Robbery Suspects

CEDARVILLE(KFSM) – A man was robbed at gunpoint on Hwy 59 north of Cedarville Thursday(June 29) night, according to Sgt. Patti Stroud with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects held the man at gunpoint outside of his vehicle near Country Meadow Lane, according to Sgt. Stroud.

The men stole money out of his wallet, struck the man’s head, and drove away from the scene, said Sgt. Stroud.

The victim was treated on scene and did not have to be taken to the hospital, according to deputies on scene.

The suspects were last seen driving a late 90’s, early 2000’s black Chevrolet pickup truck heading north on Hwy 59. Sgt. Stroud described the suspects as a white man standing about 5’10 to 6′ tall, weighing about 180 lbs., with blond hair and a beard.

He was wearing a red shirt with white writing and blue jeans, said Sgt. Stroud. No description was given for the second suspect.

if you have any information, call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office or the River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.