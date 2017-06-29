× Customers Allegedly Attack McDonald’s Employee Over Broken Ice Cream Machine

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Three irate customers allegedly attacked a McDonald’s employee in Florida after finding out the ice cream machine was down for maintenance.

An employee said that three females, including two teens, went through the drive-thru around 8 p.m. Sunday and tried to order ice cream, WKMG reports.

After being told the machine was out of service, the customers went inside the restaurant and saw another customer with ice cream. The group began arguing with the employee before jumping over the counter and attacking her.

They hit the woman and pulled her hair, according to the report. The employee was not seriously injured.

Deputies have no suspects but are waiting for McDonald’s to turn over surveillance video of the incident.