Fort Smith Police: Two Teens Arrested For Breaking Into 28 Vehicles

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two teenagers were arrested on Thursday (June 29) after they were seen allegedly breaking into vehicles in Fort Smith.

The suspects, both 15-year-old males, are facing charges of curfew violation, fleeing apprehension, breaking or entering, according to a Fort Smith Police Department press release.

Officers went to the 4100 block of North 54th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that two men were trying to break into cars. When officers arrived, the saw the pair trying to break into a vehicle on Spradling Court.

The teens took off on foot after spotting police, who set up a perimeter to catch them, the release states. The teenagers were found hiding behind a vehicle in the 5400 block of Virginia Avenue.

One of the boys surrendered immediately, and the other took off and was located in the 5200 block of Johnson Street.

During an interview, the boys admitted to entering an estimated 28 vehicles overnight.

Police are trying to located the victims.

This is an ongoing investigation.