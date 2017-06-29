Here’s How To Apply For A Medical Marijuana Permit
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Anyone interested in using medical marijuana for treatment will first have to follow quite a few steps.
The Arkansas Department of Health begins accepting applications for medical marijuana registry identification cards on Friday (June 30).
However, the department won’t hand out the medical marijuana ID cards until 30 days before medical marijuana is legally for sale in the state. The health department has estimated that medical marijuana dispensaries will not be ready until early in 2018.
Cards will have to be renewed annually.
Medical marijuana can be used to treat the following medical conditions:
- Cancer
- Glaucoma
- Positive status for human immunodeficiency virus/ acquired immune deficiency syndrome
- Hepatitis C
- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
- Tourette’s syndrome
- Crohn’s disease
- Ulcerative colitis
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Severe arthritis
- Fibromyalgia
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Cachexia or wasting syndrome
- Peripheral neuropathy
- Intractable pain, which is pain that has not responded to ordinary medications, treatment or surgical measures for
more than six (6) months
- Severe nausea
- Seizures, including without limitation those characteristic of epilepsy
- Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including without limitation those characteristic of multiple sclerosis
Here’s what patients or caregivers have to do to be eligible for a medical marijuana ID card:
- Fill out the Medical Marijuana Physician Written Certification form, found here. You’ll need to talk to your doctor. Only a written certification on the ADH forms can be submitted for consideration.
- Fill out the application form, which will be available starting Friday. You’ll need a copy of a valid Arkansas driver’s license or other official Arkansas state-issued identification, and there is also a $50 fee. Patients or caregivers must submit the application directly to ADH — do not use a third party.
- Wait. The cards won’t be issued until 30 days before you can legally purchase medical marijuana in Arkansas (likely early 2018).