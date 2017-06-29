× Here’s How To Apply For A Medical Marijuana Permit

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Anyone interested in using medical marijuana for treatment will first have to follow quite a few steps.

The Arkansas Department of Health begins accepting applications for medical marijuana registry identification cards on Friday (June 30).

However, the department won’t hand out the medical marijuana ID cards until 30 days before medical marijuana is legally for sale in the state. The health department has estimated that medical marijuana dispensaries will not be ready until early in 2018.

Cards will have to be renewed annually.

Medical marijuana can be used to treat the following medical conditions:

Cancer

Glaucoma

Positive status for human immunodeficiency virus/ acquired immune deficiency syndrome

Hepatitis C

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Tourette’s syndrome

Crohn’s disease

Ulcerative colitis

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Severe arthritis

Fibromyalgia

Alzheimer’s disease

Cachexia or wasting syndrome

Peripheral neuropathy

Intractable pain, which is pain that has not responded to ordinary medications, treatment or surgical measures for

more than six (6) months

more than six (6) months Severe nausea

Seizures, including without limitation those characteristic of epilepsy

Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including without limitation those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

Here’s what patients or caregivers have to do to be eligible for a medical marijuana ID card: