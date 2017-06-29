Make A Wish Surprises Lowell Teen Fighting Cancer With Trip To Rome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWELL (KFSM) -- A Lowell teen had a dream come true when the Make a Wish Foundation surprised her with the trip of a lifetime on Friday (June 23).

Courtney Demmitt, 18, found out she was headed overseas to Rome during a surprise party hosted by JB Hunt in partnership with the Make A Wish Foundation Mid-South.

"It just reminds me how many great people are out there and how many people care about others," Demmitt said. "You know, this is a great world, there's a lot of great people in it. It's always good to look at the positive in things and even though there's a negative in things, there's always a positive."

The good news didn't stop there.

Demmitt, who has been fighting cancer, said she recently found out that she is in remission after her last round of scans.