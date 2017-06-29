One Injured After Head-On Crash On Highway 59 In Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Arkansas State Police is on the scene after a head-on collision on Highway 59, just south of Cedarville across from the Crawford County Speedway.

The collision happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday (June 29), after a pick-up truck and a sedan hit head-on. Police said the driver of the pick-up pulled out of a gas station and in front of the sedan, causing the collision.

According to a Crawford County deputy, the man driving the sedan was injured and is being transferred to a hospital in the area.

The names of those involved have yet to be released.

The lane heading south has been blocked at this time.